Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Post After Explosive Interview On Her Break-Up With Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Recently, Ankita Lokhande gave an explosive interview in which she made a few shocking revelations about her work and personal life. She opened up about her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput and revealed that she lost on a few big films as she wanted to marry him. She also added that it was him who chose his career and moved on. These revelations didn't go down well with a few people, who trolled her for the same.

Hitting back at trolls, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a cryptic post about her recent interview. Posting a few pictures of herself in a light-coloured night suit, the actress wrote, "I opened my mouth, I almost said something. ALMOST. The rest of my life might have turned out differently if I had. But I didn't."

Ankita is blamed by fans for leaving Sushant. She had said in her recent interview, "Aaj log mujhko aakar bol rahe hai, 'Tumne chhoda Sushant ko' (Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant). How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant... I am not blaming anyone here... I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things."

Well, this is not the first time the actress was trolled for opening about her life or late actor Sushant. She has been often targeted by many for her posts on her social media. Responding to trolls, Ankita had said that it does not affect her, but it does affect her parents.

