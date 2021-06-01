Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Says 'It Made Me Who I'm Today'

Actress Ankita Lokhande celebrated 12 years of her cult show Pavitra Rishta today (June 1). The show had starred her along with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two had become household names as their respective characters Archana and Manav in no time. Needless to say, Ankita shared a heartfelt post to celebrate the milestone of the show.

She shared a beautiful video that had some beautiful stills featuring her and Sushant both on-screen and off-screen. Along with them, it also had their co-actors from the show from different occasions. The video ended with the ending scene of Pavitra Rishta wherein Manav and Archana are finally reunited in heaven after their death. The video may make one nostalgic looking at the lovely chemistry that Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput shared on the show. Take a look at the same.

The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress also shared a heartwarming caption on the post. She stated how the show gave her immense love and also went on to thank the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor, for giving her the opportunity to play Ankita in the same. Netizens filled the comment section with loads of love for the show and some of them even stated how much they are missing Sushant on this day.

Ankita captioned the same stating, "12 years of Pavitra Rishta. 12Years !! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today. The story celebrates the joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me."

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande also shared a cryptic post regarding the month of June. The Baaghi 3 actress welcomed the month of June along with a heartbreak emoji on her Instagram story. It may be speculated that the reason behind the same is that June 14, 2021, will mark the first death anniversary of her former boyfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look.