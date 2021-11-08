Are Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Makers Coming Up With Season 4? Parth Samthaan's Post Hints So!

Parth Samthaan became a household name with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He was paired opposite Niti Taylor and their jodi became instant hit with this youth-based show. Because of the show's popularity and fans' demand the makers came up with second and third season. Recently, Parth shared about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 and asked fans about their views.

Parth shared a note which had "2022 Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season-4???? Drop your comments" written on it. He captioned the note as, "Let's see what y'all have to say about this one ??? 😋😎❤️"#kyy4."

As soon as Parth posted about KYY, fans shared their excitement by commenting on his post. Take a look at a few comments!

Preeran_fangirll: Oh my god hella excited🥺🥺♥️♥️.

Ansarizoya078: Super excited 😍😍.

Star_dust_2401: Can wait to see more of manan.

Superstar_parth_samthaan_4love: We are excited for kyy season 4 😍❤️.

Theparthsfandom: MAN THE SONG YOU USED. IT'S ALL NOSTALGIC NOW. AB TOH AANAAA CHAHIYEEE. WHAT CAN WE DO GIR IT TO BECOME TRUE? MY HEART IS JUMPING.... PLEASEE😭😭😭😭.

It has to be recalled that the first two seasons were aired on MTV and third season was aired on Voot. As soon as third season ended, fans took to social media and demanded fourth season.

A few months ago, Parth had revealed to Pinkvilla that he has been receiving questions about the show quite often and spilled beans about the new season. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I don't know at the end of the day koi bnaye na banaye fans zarur ye show bana lenge, because unki itni curiosity, itna pyaar itna importance acha lagta hai. But unfortunately, I am too occupied with a couple of things."

Well, looks like Parth is done with the earlier commitments and is now all set for the show!

Are you excited about KYY 4? Hit the comment box to share your views.