Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhimanyu Calms Down Akshara

Abhimanyu of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has fallen in love with Akshara. As luck would have it, Swarna called up his mom with a marriage proposal for Akshara but she thought it's for Aarohi. Later, while the Goenka and Birla siblings are talking Swarna and Dadi come to them and they are happy to see Abhimanyu and Akshara bonding well. In fact, Dadi asked him to come over to their house with his family for Diwali. But Akshara is worried as she had promised Aarohi that she won't be going back home after the trip.

Thinking about all this, Akshara gets a panic attack, but Abhimanyu calms her down and asks her to hum a song. He asks her what's wrong but before she could say anything, Aarohi comes there. She realises if Akshara will tell him the truth then Abhimanyu will think bad of her. Aarohi tells Abhimanyu that she had pranked Akshara and she fell for it. Akshara was happy that she will be going back home now and hug Aarohi.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu asks for Aarohi's number from Neel. To know what happens next keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. YRKKH is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Ami Trivedi, Ashish Nayyar, Pragati Mehra, Vinay Jain, Neeraj Goswami, Niharika Chouksey, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan and Niyati Joshi.