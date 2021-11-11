BB 15: Ridhi Dogra Bashes Vishal Kotian For Mocking Her Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat For Dating Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT finalist and actor Raqesh Bapat recently entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant. After spending a couple of days, he suffered kidney stone pain issues, because of which, he had to leave the house for medical treatment. In one of the latest episodes of the show, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty spent some quality time with each other during a dinner date organised by Bigg Boss.

For the unversed, the couple came close to each other in Bigg Boss OTT and soon fell in love with each other. Well, their closeness has already become a hot topic of discussion inside as well as outside the house. Amidst all, Vishal Kotian, who is inside the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant was recently seen mocking Raqesh Bapat for dating Shamita Shetty.

In an unseen undekha footage, Vishal Kotian can be seen saying, "Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega (He scored big. He managed to impress Shilpa Shetty's sister. Because of her, he is now going from show to show)."

Well, the video is going viral on social media, and fans have been giving mixed reactions to the same. However, Vishal Kotian's comment didn't go down well with Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife and his dear friend Ridhi Dogra. She took to Twitter and bashed Vishal for the same.

The Married Woman actress tweeted, "There r those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it 'funny' & those playing with truth and a game's spirit. Audience - Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl out. Simple. Period." (sic)

Audience - Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl out. Simple. Period. https://t.co/pGDvVo0oXw — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) November 10, 2021

Let us tell you, Raqesh Bapat had earlier said that Ridhi Dogra is still his friend and he feels that she would be very happy if he finds someone special. For the unversed, Raqesh had got married to Ridhi in 2011 and the couple got divorced in 2019.