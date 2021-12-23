BB 15: Tejasswi’s Brother Hits Back At Karan’s Sister After She Hints At Tejasswi In Tweet About ‘Garbage'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship on Bigg Boss 15 has become a major point of discussion for the fans on social media. In the recent episodes of the reality show, we saw differences cropping up between Tejasswi and Karan, or #TejRan, as fans lovingly call them.

The duo got into a heated argument during the 'Ticket To Finale' task and Tejasswi even said, “The way you flipped, it shows you never loved me.” This caused Karan to break down and tell Nishant Bhat, “Jiske liye 8 weeks khada reh gaya, woh mere pyaar ko pooch rahi hai (The one I always stood up for, for 8 weeks, is questioning my love for her).” However, Karan and Tejasswi’s fallout in the glasshouse has resulted in their family members getting into a war of words on Twitter.

Karan’s sister Meenu Kundra took to the microblogging site to reply to a fan’s tweet and her message seemed to suggest that Tejasswi is 'garbage.’ This resulted in Tejasswi’s brother Pratik Wayangankar replying with a sharp response. When a fan showed concern for Karan, Meenu had tweeted, “He’ll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!” Take a look!

He’ll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!! #KKundrraSquad #KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra @OrmaxMedia @justvoot @VootSelect — Meenu Kundra (@Meenukundra) December 21, 2021

As a result, Pratik hit back in another tweet and wrote, “She is standing with her 'people’ right from Day 1. And when she takes a stand for herself, she’s called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language… She’s my sister, a daughter, a woman! Let’s maintain dignity! #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss.” Check out the post below:

She is standing with her "people" right from Day 1.And when she takes a stand for herself, she's called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language…She's my sister, a daughter, a woman! Lets maintain dignity! #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss — PRATIK WAYANGANKAR (@PRATIK_PGW) December 22, 2021

It must be noted that Karan and Tejasswi’s heartbroken fans also started trending 'Evil Eyes Off TejRan' on Twitter to show their support to the Bigg Boss 15 jodi, a few days back. However, it will be interesting to see if their relationship will be able to recover after this fight in the upcoming episodes.