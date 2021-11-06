Bhai Dooj 2021: Raqesh Bapat, Rupali Ganguly & Other TV Stars Wish Fans By Posting Pics With Their Siblings

Many people across the world will be celebrating Bhai Dooj today (October 6, 2021). On this occasion, brother and sister cherish their sibling bonds in the hope to keep them strong forever. In India, it is considered as one of the most auspicious days which symbolises and celebrates the bond of brother-sister. Like commoners, Indian TV celebs are also celebrating this festival with much joy and happiness with their respective siblings.

Hence, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj 2021, many TV celebs wished fans by sharing pictures with their brothers/sisters on social media. Let's have a look-

Raqesh Bapat, who is entering the Bigg Boss 15 house tonight has celebrated Bhai Dooj a few days ago. He shared a couple of pictures with his elder sister on Instagram and captioned the post as, "A sister is a special gift from God to us brothers. She supports, guides, shouts, troubles and more than everything loves unconditionally. I'm so glad to have you in my life; besides me even before I call you for help. More and more love to you Tai, you got my back! ❤️😘 @sheetalbapat."

Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, shared a couple of pictures with brother Vijay while celebrating Bhai Dooj 2021. She captioned the adorable post as, "My Baby Brother 🥰❤️ Happy Bhai Dooj 😘 My true critic along with supporter, someone who motivates me, someone who is the best mama my son could have, @vijayganguly you and I are not just brother and sister but friends too. I'm so glad this sister has a brother like you! ❤️ Happy Bhai Dooj to all the brothers and sisters! Cherish this bond as it's truly special...."

Abhishek Malik wished fans on Bhai Dooj by sharing a couple of pictures with his elder sister on Instagram. He wrote, "Thank you for always being there, love you di @anjali5187 Happy Tikka."

Gautam Rode tweeted, "Happy Bhai Dooj Rashu Love you."

Happy Bhai Dooj Rashu 🤗🤗 Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LropFymjF6 — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) November 6, 2021

Himanshu Soni shared pictures with his two sisters and wrote, "ome bonds don't fall weak ought to distance. My relation with my sisters is one such. I look up to them, my support system!! Thanks for being there... So much love to you. And Happy Bhaiduj to everyone celebrating it today. ❤️✨ @monikasoni7268 @soni.chahat979."

Gaurav Khanna wrote, "Bahut Lucky hotein hain woh.. Jinhe bahut care karne wali badi behen milti hai..❤️🙏 Happy bhai dooj Priya Didi..🤗 Thanks for everything . May all your dreams n wishes come true.. #bhaidooj❤️."

