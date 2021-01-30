Bharti Singh Pens Special Post On Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s 34th Birthday; Calls Him Her ‘Lifeline’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are considered as one of the most adorable couples in the Indian television industry. They never miss any chance to impress fans with their comic timing and crackling chemistry. Writer-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns 34 today, and to make this day special, Bharti Singh penned a special birthday post for husband dearest.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared a beautiful picture of the birthday boy and captioned it as, "happy birthday my life line @haarshlimbachiyaa30 i love you soooooo much." In the photo, Haarsh looks dapper in a designer black sherwani. Apart from Bharti, celebs like Monalisa, Karishma Chavan and others wished him on his birthday.

Notably, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in 2017. The couple has hosted various reality shows such as Super Dancer, Khatra Khatra Khatra and so on. Bharti Singh has been an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, which will go off-air soon. Talking about Haarsh, the writer recently made a guest appearance inside the Bigg Boss 14 house with dancer Raghav Juyal.

Filmibeat wishes Haarsh Limbachiyaa a happy birthday!

