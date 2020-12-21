Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Summoned By Narcotics Control Bureau Again In Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating a drugs case in Bollywood, has apparently summoned comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa again on Monday (December 21). The duo was spotted at the NCB office. Also, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal had arrived at the NCB office today, to record his statement in connection with a drugs case.

Reporting about the same, ANI tweeted, "Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrive at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office Mumbai, in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence."

It has to be recalled that a few weeks ago, the duo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they seized ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. They were later granted bail by a Mumbai court.

Apparently, Bharti had admitted to consuming anti-narcotic substances procured by her husband Haarsh, said the NCB in its official statement after her arrest.

Post the incident, Haarsh had shared a few pictures snapped with Bharti on his Instagram handle. While a few users showered love on the jodi, a few others trolled them. However Haarsh didn't remain silent and gave it back to the haters. There were also reports that Bharti Singh is out of The Kapil Sharma Show. But she was spotted shooting for the show a few days ago.

Also Read: NCB Moves NDPS Court To Seek Cancellation of Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Bail

Also Read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Gives It Back To Haters Who Slammed Him & Bharti Singh For Drug Consumption