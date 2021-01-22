Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Reveals His Father’s Reaction When He Told Him About His Love For Pavitra Punia

It seems like Eijaz Khan has finally found his true love in Bigg Boss 14 house. For the unversed, evicted contestant Pavitra Punia and Khan confessed their love for each other during the family week and left everyone speechless. Now, after Eijaz came out of the house due to his prior work commitments, he recently spoke about his marriage plans with the Baal Veer actress and revealed his father's reaction to their relationship.

In an interview with Spotboye, Eijaz Khan said, "After I came out the first person, I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious. So, he happily said 'I am very happy if you are happy'. My brother and my elder cousins have met her already whereas a few are going to meet her in the coming weekend. She cooked dinner for me last night and lunch for today. So, things are beautiful."

While speaking about his marriage plans with Pavitra Punia, the 45-year-old actor said, "And about marriage, I don't promise anything on a public forum. I have a lot of respect for her and this relationship. There are people calling it fake but eventually they will come to know how real it is."

Well, looks like Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will reveal their marriage plans after the show ends. Let us tell you, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as proxy for Eijaz. The actor is expected to return to the madhouse soon after finishing the shoot for his upcoming project.

Till then, let's see how Devoleena manages to survive in the game.

