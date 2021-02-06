BB 14: Manu Punjabi Says He Was Approached To Enter As Eijaz Khan's Proxy; Reveals Why He Refused The Offer

Everyone is waiting for family week that will happen next week in Bigg Boss 14. The contestants' friends or family members will be entering the house to support them during this week. Recently, there were reports that Manu Punjabji, who exited the house due to health issue, might re-enter the house as Eijaz Khan's connection. Now, Manu Punjabi has reacted to it.

In an interview with TOI, Manu revealed that he was approached to enter the house as Eijaz Khan's proxy (Eijaz had exited the house due to work commitments), but since it didn't seem right for him, he refused. Apparently, it was then Devoleena Bhattacharjee was approached, who agreed to enter the house as Eijaz's proxy.

Manu said, "After Eijaz's exit the show makers asked me to enter as his proxy. But I said a clear no to them. Why will I enter as someone's proxy when my own game was left? I left due to personal reasons and now entering as someone's proxy didn't seem right to me."

When asked about the rumours that he will enter the house now as Eijaz's connection, he said, "I did not feel like going inside the house again as a family connection because Eijaz is not there in the house. It would have shown me as somebody desperate person who's entering the house for someone who is not even there physically."

Well, we totally agree with Manu and it's good that the ex-Bigg Boss contestant didn't re-enter the house.

Meanwhile, he said that he like Eijaz and Rubina the most in the show, but if it's about game, he feels that Rahul Vaidya is playing well.

