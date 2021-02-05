BB 14: Paras Chhabra To Enter As Devoleena’s Connection? Harsh To Promote Naagin 5 Spin-Off On The Show

Bigg Boss 14 finale is nearing and the makers are leaving no stones unturned to grab audiences attention. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness family week, where in the contestants' friends/family member will visit the house to support them. Recently, it was revealed that musician Toshi Sabri will enter the house as Rahul Mahajan's connection. As per the latest report, Paras Chhabra will be entering the house as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's connection.

Sources close to the show revealed to ETimes TV, "Paras, who was in Chandigarh, has flown down to Mumbai today morning (February 5) for the connection week. He will be undergoing COVID -19 test soon before he enters the house. He will be going inside the house with the other connections in Sunday's episode (January 7)."

It was said that Eijaz Khan will be entering the house soon and Devoleena, who was Eijaz's proxy, would exit. Also, there were reports that Manu Punjabi will be entering the house as Eijaz's connection. Well, with the report of Paras' entry for Devoleena, we wonder when will Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey actor enter the house.

For the uninitiated, Jasmin Bhasin for Aly Goni, Jyotika Dilaik for Rubina, Jaan Kumar Sanu for Nikki Tamboli, Vindu Dara Singh for Rakhi Sawant and Farhaan for Arshi Khan will be entering the house.

Meanwhile, as we all know, Colors is all set to air Naagin 5 spin-off Kuch Toh Hai-Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein soon. As per Spotboye report, Harsh Rajput, who will be seen as a vampire in the show, will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house to promote his show.

A source revealed, "Harsh is currently at Filmcity set to promote his next supernatural series. He will soon enter the main house as a guest to give some tasks to the contestants inside."

