BB 14: Nikki's Wish To Be Fulfilled Only If Rahul Destroys Disha's Scarf; Aly Shows Nikki Briefcase Of Rs 6L

Aly Wants To See His Sister’s Baby

The promo starts with Bigg Boss telling contestants that they will be given a chance to fulfil their wish, but for that they will have to/ask their friends to sacrifice their favourite thing. Aly requests Bigg Boss for a video call with his mother and tells that he wants to see his sister's newborn baby.

Nikki Sobs Alone

On the other hand, Nikki is seen sobbing alone in the bedroom and tells that it has been five months that she hasn't seen that person (name not mentioned) and requests Bigg Boss to let her meet the person.

Nikki's Wish To Be Fulfilled Only If Rahul Destroys Disha's Scarf

The housemates are also seen putting something in what looks like a wishing well. The scene then shifts to Aly telling Nikki that she has to make Rahul cut his girlfriend Disha Parmar's scarf into pieces. Later, Nikki is seen requesting Rahul to do the same. With the promo, it looks like he refuses to do so as Nikki looked miffed and telling, "I can tear the scarf right in front of him."

Rakhi Asked To Destroy Ritesh’s Letter

Also, Rakhi Sawant is asked to tear/destroy Ritesh's letter and put it in the dustbin. To this she tells, "I definitely have emotions with this letter, I love my husband and I married him with all my heart."

Aly Shows Nikki Briefcase Of Rs 6 Lakh

Later, Nikki is shown a briefcase by Aly, who tells her, "Nikki cheh (6) lakh rupaye ko swekaar kar le aur show ko chod ke chali jaye (Nikki can take Rs 6 lakh and leave the show)." The actress is shown excited as well as tensed in the promo. Rakhi is seen telling that Rs 6 lakh is a big amount while Nikki says, "It is very important for me."

Is Nikki Eliminated In Bigg Boss 14’s Mid-Week Elimination?

According to the spoiler, not just Nikki, everyone was given a chance to take the money and leave the show. But apparently, Nikki has accepted the offer and left the show. However, there is no confirmation about the same.