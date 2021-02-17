BB 14: Arshi Khan Says Rahul Has Promised To Find A Groom For Her; Wants Him Or Aly To Lift The Trophy

Arshi Khan, who had participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss 11, entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. Her eviction was quite surprising. During her stay in the house, she had made a few good friends and among them are Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. As the show is nearing finale, the actress recalls her friendship with the duo and called it a relationship of a life time. She even added that this season gave her good friends than her previous season.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I'm just waiting for the finale week to end and then we are set to celebrate our family. We fought, teased each other but that's who I am. Mujhe maza aata hai jab mein ruth jaun, toh koi mujhe manaye yaa fir mere liye stand le, jhagra kare. I feel mujhe apne season mein itne ache dost nahi mile jitne iss season mein mile (I feel good when someone makes me happy when I am upset. I feel this season gave me good friends than my season). And I'm really happy."

Talking about Aly and Rahul, Arshi said, "Aly and Rahul have always loved non-veg food cooked by me. I'm sure they are missing it now. They have promised to eat with me every weekend. And I'm dil se waiting to cook some food for them and celebrate. Them apart, Rahul has promised to find a groom for me. They also want me to act in South movies. We enjoyed a lot inside the house. And yes, I wish one of them lifts the trophy."

When Arshi was evicted, host Salman Khan joked saying with whom he will speak Urdu now. In the last weekend, Salman praised Arshi saying she is a good girl and mentioned that he is missing her in the house.

