Bigg Boss 15: Pictures Of The House Of This Season Are Now Winning The Internet!

Bigg Boss, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is finally all set to be back with its 15th season, tonight (October 2, Saturday). Now, with just a few hours left for the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, the stills of pictures of the house of this season are winning the internet.

The BB 15 house is based on the jungle theme and is designed by Omung Kumar, the popular filmmaker, and production designer, along with his wife Vanitha Omung Kumar. The loyal fans of the Salman Khan show are definitely impressed by the new house design. The jungle theme has totally increased the hype over Bigg Boss 15, which is unarguably the most popular show on Indian television right now.

Check out the pictures of Bigg Boss 15 house here...

The Entrance The entrance of the Bigg Boss 15 house gives the impression of a mansion that is situated amidst a thick forest. The Pond One of the biggest attractions of the Bigg Boss 15 house is this beautiful yet wild-looking pond, with an interesting bridge over it. Unarguably a nice upgrade from the usual pool design. Garden Area The garden area of Bigg Boss 15 house gives out a full-fledged forest vibe, with its excellent design and the greenery involved in it. Bathroom Area The bathroom are of the house of this season also gives out the forest feels, but is quite luxurious at the same time.

Picture courtesy: Instagram

Chech out Omung Kumar's Instagram posts here:

The much-awaited grand premiere of the Bigg Boss 15 show will be premiered on Colors TV at 8.30 PM tonight. The promos of the show, featuring Salman Khan with the voice-over of veteran actress Rekha, were totally loved by the fans. Along with the contestants, several popular faces of ITV are expected to perform at the Bigg Boss 15 grand premiere, tonight.