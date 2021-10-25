Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Exposes Vishal's Game To Shamita & Shows Mirror To Ieshaan For Romancing Meisha

Salman Khan recently introduced the first wild card entry of Bigg Boss 15 house, Rajiv Adatia. We assume that he will be entering the house today, post which contestants' perception on each other will change as he will be talking how they are coming across outside the house.

As per the latest promo, he is seen talking to his rakhi sister Shamita and exposed 'anna' Vishal Kotian's game to her. He tells her not to trust Vishal as he is using her. He even calls Vishal he is not trust-worthy, manipulative and toxic. Shamita gets upset and asks if she has been so stupid and wondered how she can trust someone so soon! He asks her to stop saying 'anna' as her 'asli' brother has entered the house.

The actor also gets upset and can be seen saying, "Koi bi bahar se agaya aur rishta toot gaya. Itna kamzor hota hai rishta?"

On the other hand, Rajiv is also seen questioning Ieshaan Sehgaal about professing his love for Meisha Iyer on national television.

Rajiv asks Ieeshan about his ongoing romance with Meisha and says, "You came on this show for a reason. What are you doing in the show?" To which Ieshaan replies, "I thought I wouldn't sustain in this show." Rajiv then says, "I am sorry, I am not going to listen to you."

Rajiv further tells Ieshaan that he knows him from a long time and he can't fall in love in just three days. He says that he did not expect this from him and adds he is looking stupid outside and he is creating the opposite image that he wanted to create. He then tells him, "Kitni jhuthi kasmein khata hai tu. (You are taking false vows here) Let me tell you, it's a bit no no. You cannot rely on anyone here. You know what promises you made outside." Well, well, we wonder what promises Ieshaan made Rajiv!Since it is Monday, it's nomination time. In the promo, the housemates are seen nominating a contestant giving reason.

As per the promo, Rajiv got a chance to nominate contestant and he obviously nominated Rajiv calling him toxic. Jay and Veeru jodi might also break, as he was seen telling that he is not understanding their friendship (he might nominate Vishal). After Rajiv's advice, Shamita, who is hurt, nominates Vishal. Karan Kundrra, also seems to have nominated Vishal as he feels Vishal is not trust-worthy!

Well, looks like Rajiv indeed has changed the scene in the house as promised. It has to be seen if he keeps the same momentum and how long he will survive in the house.