Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian And Akasa Singh Are The Confirmed Contestants Of The Reality Show?

Bigg Boss 15 will soon be premiering on October 2, 2021, and fans of the reality show are waiting with bated breath to see the participants for this season. However, the latest development around the same is that actor Vishal Kotian and singer Akasa Singh have become the newly confirmed contestants of the show. Yes, you heard it right the two will now be participating in the show after Bigg Boss OTT finalist Pratik Sehejpal who had recently become the first confirmed contestant of the show.

According to a news report in Spotboye, Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian are the new entrants of Bigg Boss 15. Talking about them, Akasa rose to fame after she participated in the singing reality show India's Raw Star. Her mentor from the show was none other than ace singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya who had promised her a singing project in one of his films. Himesh kept his promise and gave an opportunity to Akasa to croon the track 'Keech Meri Photo' from the movie Sanam Teri Kasam that went on to become a huge hit.

On the other hand, Vishal Kotian is known for his performance as Birbal in the shows Akbar Ka Bal Birbal and Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Aur Birbal. Not only this but Vishal was also seen in the popular mythological show Mahabharat wherein he played the role of Lord Hanuman. Apart from that, he has also been seen in shows like Sssshh... Koi Hai, Pyaar Main Twist, Kahin Kisi Roz and Shree Adi Manav. Now it will be interesting to see these two popular stars compete on the show.

Apart from them, reportedly choreographer Nishant Bhatt who had emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT might also be seen on Bigg Boss 15 along with his co-contestant Pratik Sehejpal. Names like Karan Kundrra, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Afsana Khan have also been floating as possible contestants of Salman Khan's show. Not only this but Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, actor Amit Tandon and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani are also speculated to have been approached for the show.