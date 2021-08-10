Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Pratik Sehajpal’s Unseen Kissing Video From Love School 3 Goes Viral; Watch

Pratik Sehajpal is currently setting the Bigg Boss OTT house on fire with his aggressive behaviour. The Ace Of Space fame has been making headlines for his fights with Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty and Zeeshan Khan. Many housemates have got miffed with his behaviour inside the house.

Pratik Sehajpal shot to fame with his appearance in Love School season 3 hosted by Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar. In Love School 3, he found a connection with Khushi Mukherjee and spent some quality time with her. During a special pool date, Pratik Sehajpal kissed Khushi Mukherjee. The moment was not telecasted on TV, but the kissing video is now going viral on social media.

Pratik Sehajpal and Khushi Mukherjee kissing video from Love School 3:

The couple is looking stunning together and can be seen lost in a passionate moment of love. Let us tell you, Pratik had also shown his aggressive nature in Love School 3. Because of that, Khushi broke her bond with him and switched with Madhav Sharma. At that time, Pratik too switched with Madhav's connection, Vishakha Raghav. Unfortunately, because of Vishakha's injury, they had to leave the show.

Talking about Pratik Sehajpal's past relationship, he was dating Pavitra Punia a few years ago. He also revealed on the stage of the Bigg Boss OTT premiere that his ex-girlfriend Pavitra and he were in a toxic relationship as they both are very aggressive. For the unversed, Pavitra Punia is now dating her Bigg Boss 14's co-contestant Eijaz Khan.

Coming back to Pratik Sehajpal, the 27-year-old star has taken a dig at Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty's personal lives. He even brought Varun Sood's name during the fight with Divya. Looks like, the actor is not leaving any stone unturned to get more attention from the viewers. What do you think?