Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath And Ridhima Pandit Get Eliminated; Hina Khan And Rakhi Sawant Make An Appearance

The Sunday Ka Vaar (August 22) episode of Bigg Boss OTT begins with Karan Johar reprimanding Zeeshan Khan over the comment he made against Akshara Singh during their fight. This is followed by the host not liking the way Divya Agarwal spoke to him. He told her to mind her tone and to not speak with him like he’s a contestant on the show.

Karan then slams the housemates for age shaming Shamita Shetty. He then addresses the class groups that are consciously or unconsciously being formed in the house. The filmmaker feels that all housemates show double standards when it comes to their reactions to certain contestants.

Meanwhile, we also get to see Shamita open up about her recent meltdown on the show. She even apologises to her mother and Nishant Bhat for the words she used against him. Soon, special guest Rakhi Sawant joins Karan Johar on stage. We see the duo flirt with each other whilst Karan also answers Rakhi’s rapid-fire questions. Rakhi then shares her opinion about who is active and inactive in the BB house.

Later, Karan Johar comes to this week’s elimination and reveals that Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit are being evicted due to lack of votes from the audience. Karan Johar says he feels terrible about their ouster and we see the duo bid an emotional farewell to the house.

This is followed by Karan welcoming Hina Khan on stage. The actress then enters the Bigg Boss house to spend some time with the contestants and to conduct a special task. She is also seen praising Nishant Bhat and calls him the best contestant as he has a point of view.