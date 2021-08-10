Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit Cries Inconsolably Remembering Late Mom While Revealing Story Behind Her Tattoo

In the Bigg Boss OTT house, Ridhima Pandit got emotional and was seen crying inconsolably while remembering her late mother as she revealed story behind her tattoo to her co-contestants Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Shetty. The Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant actress revealed them the sufferings and pains their family and her mother underwent. She said that her mother would sleep without a fan because her skin had become like paper. She also revealed that there was a caretaker to look after her.

Ridhima said that she never slept peacefully at her home because she always feared about her mother's health and added that she slept at her friend's place or at a hotel, if she went for an event. She further added that when her mother slept, she lived her life.

The actress told Neha, "Night time was the only time when I would get freedom to party with friends as my mother slept and took rest at that time." Riddima got emotional as she showed tattoos and told her inmates that she got the tattoo (a hand holding two diamonds) for her mother.

Neha was seen consoling her and shared that she lost her father to cancer. She added that he passed away after 40 days after he was diagnosed with third stage cancer. Neha and her siblings had got their dad's name tattooed.

Ridhima had also made another revelation that she had got Bigg Boss offer last year, but couldn't take up because of her mom's ill-health.

Shamita asked Ridhima if her mother passed away due to COVID-19, the latter said that she went for dialysis and because of isolation her veins got blocked and she died. Due to the pandemic, they were not getting beds and it became worse for them.