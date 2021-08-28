Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Asks Raqesh Bapat For A Kiss, Fan Says 'Even Their Flirting Seems Magical'

The show Bigg Boss OTT has been garnering several headlines for various reasons. One of them is the budding closeness between contestants Shilpa Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The two entered the house as connections and the past few episodes have been witnessing the two get all close and mushy with each other.

A recent clip from the show has been going viral wherein Shamita Shetty asks Raqesh Bapat to give her a kiss on the cheeks. The video has Shamita instructing Raqesh for something in the kitchen. When the Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? actor teases Shamita, she makes an endearing expression. The Zeher actress soon tells Raqesh, "Come and give me a kiss right now" to which the latter immediately gives her a cute peck in the cheeks.

Contestant Neha Bhasin labels the incident to be "So Cute." Not only this but Shamita Shetty also calls Raqesh Bapat cute at the end of the video. One of the fans commented under the video stating, "Truly the cutest pair. Even their flirting seems magical." Take a look at the video.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been grabbing several eyeballs for their closeness in the latest episodes. Be it Raqesh waking up Shamita with a kiss or the two sharing a heartfelt conversation about their life, fans have been loving the camaraderie between the two and have been shipping them as 'ShaRa.' In the latest episode, the Mohabbatein actress was also seen getting jealous after she spotted Raqesh talking to Divya Agarwal.

One of the recent episodes saw Raqesh Bapat open up to Shamita Shetty about his divorce from actress Ridhi Dogra, his anxiety issues, among other things. The duo was involved in an argument after a task and was seen trying to bury the hatchet in the garden area. Raqesh then told Shamita that he had suffered many ups and downs in his life and about the impact that his divorce and his father's death had on him. The Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai actor said that he had gone without sleep for two weeks at a stretch due to his anxiety issues. He further added that his sister and mother were very worried about him as he was on the verge of a breakdown.