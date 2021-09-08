Bigg Boss OTT Ticket To Finale: Divya Agarwal Gets Advantage To Qualify For Semi-Finale; Neha Wins 1st Round

Bigg Boss OTT is keeping the audiences glued to the show. Currently, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana are left in the show after recent elimination of Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh. As a few weeks are left for the finale, Bigg Boss announced Ticket To Finale, in which one contestant will get a direct entry to the finale week.

Divya Agarwal reads about the task to all housemates and reveals that TTK task will have total of five rounds- three rounds today and two rounds tomorrow.

As per the task, after every buzzer, two contestants will compete with each other, who will have to walk on a track with a jar of water and try to save it from the opponent. Every round will have a sanchalak to monitor.

On the other hand, Divya Agarwal gets an advantage to qualify for the semi-finale round directly on basis of audience poll. Tomorrow will be the semi-finale and finale rounds.

Meanwhile, the contestants are all set for the task! In the first round of TTF task, Neha and Moose compete with each other while Pratik becomes the sanchalak.

Neha plays smartly and before Moose realised, Neha pushed her jar and won the first round of the task.Let's see who wins the other four rounds!

Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba Says He & Akshara Singh Felt Targeted; Reacts To Sidharth Shukla's Demise

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Gets Emotional As She Reveals She Lost Her Boyfriend In A Car Accident

Meanwhile, Shamita gets hurt during the task and Raqesh being the gentleman he is, picked her up in his arms and took her inside the house!