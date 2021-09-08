Bigg Boss OTT Ticket To Finale: Divya Agarwal Gets Advantage To Qualify For Semi-Finale; Neha Wins 1st Round

Bigg
Boss
OTT
is
keeping
the
audiences
glued
to
the
show.
Currently,
Divya
Agarwal,
Shamita
Shetty,
Raqesh
Bapat,
Pratik
Sehajpal,
Neha
Bhasin,
Nishant
Bhat
and
Moose
Jattana
are
left
in
the
show
after
recent
elimination
of
Millind
Gaba
and
Akshara
Singh.
As
a
few
weeks
are
left
for
the
finale,
Bigg
Boss
announced
Ticket
To
Finale,
in
which
one
contestant
will
get
a
direct
entry
to
the
finale
week.
Divya
Agarwal
reads
about
the
task
to
all
housemates
and
reveals
that
TTK
task
will
have
total
of
five
rounds-
three
rounds
today
and
two
rounds
tomorrow.
As
per
the
task,
after
every
buzzer,
two
contestants
will
compete
with
each
other,
who
will
have
to
walk
on
a
track
with
a
jar
of
water
and
try
to
save
it
from
the
opponent.
Every
round
will
have
a
sanchalak
to
monitor.
On
the
other
hand,
Divya
Agarwal
gets
an
advantage
to
qualify
for
the
semi-finale
round
directly
on
basis
of
audience
poll.
Tomorrow
will
be
the
semi-finale
and
finale
rounds.
Meanwhile,
the
contestants
are
all
set
for
the
task!
In
the
first
round
of
TTF
task,
Neha
and
Moose
compete
with
each
other
while
Pratik
becomes
the
sanchalak.
Neha
plays
smartly
and
before
Moose
realised,
Neha
pushed
her
jar
and
won
the
first
round
of
the
task.
Let's
see
who
wins
the
other
four
rounds!