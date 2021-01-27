Ekta Kapoor Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For 2-Year-Old Son Ravie; Calls Him Her Landmark Gift

Ekta Kapoor is a doting mother to her adorable son, Ravie whom she welcomed through surrogacy on January 27, 2019. The TV Czarina had named her son, Ravie after her father and veteran actor, Jeetendra's real name. Today, on the occasion of her son's 2nd birthday, Ekta shared a beautiful wish him.

Sharing an endearing selfie with her cute munchkin which screamed love, Ekta Kapoor wished her 'ravioli' on his birthday. She further called him her landmark gift and how his birth was her turning point in life. Ekta wrote how she still gets shocked but in a good way on the fact that she is Ravie's mommy. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta Kapoor joined hands with Guneet Monga, Founder & CEO, Sikhya Entertainment and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, writer and filmmaker to lay the foundation of Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective. The cinema collective was launched to support and empower Indian female talent in cinema. The collective will also be dedicated to discover, nurture and bring the spotlight on the Indian female talent in cinema across the world.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana And Guneet Monga Join Hands To Launch Indian Women Rising

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor: It's The Masses Who Make Content Hit Or Flop