[Exclusive] Kaamna Will Rekindle Aspirations Of Many Married Women: Chandni Sharma

Television actress Chandni Sharma aka Ishani Raisinghania of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, is all set to essay her first lead role in the upcoming Sony TV show Kaamna. "My ambitious and aspirational housewife character Akanksha is poles apart from my glamourous, larger-than-life negative Ishq Mein Marjawan avatar," says Chandni in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat. Here she clarifies that Akanksha is not selfish "but rather someone who wants a better life for her and her family, and there is nothing wrong with that. Plus, she wants to achieve all that in a very legit Indian way."

"Our show will make a mark because it is not your regular joint family drama loaded with conspiracies. Rather we have a small set-up of husband, wife and child. Going against the saas-bahu crest makes better sense for those who like it have myriad options anyway. Also, Kaamna will rekindle the aspirations of many married women, who had given up their identities for the sake of their husbands and kids."

Where will the conflict stem from then, we ask.

"The differing ideologies of both husband (Abhishek Rawat) and wife will lead to drama, yet how both reconcile will be interesting to watch," replies Chandni.

"Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fans who have seen the promo cannot recognise me as someone making parathas, which is a significant achievement for me as an actor. And the best part is that my other show has wrapped up barely three months back," says the actress.

One big challenge for Chandni in the show was to always wear a saree. "For someone usually dressed in shorts and tank tops, always keeping the pallu in place is a task. I have tripped on it a few times, and it has come in the way of others as well. But then I am learning!" she quips.

Looking ahead, she is game for big-ticket web series. "Going bold or not for a web series is secondary to what I am doing on screen," she says. Apart from fiction she would also love to try her hand at reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

She says, "Although I have not checked out the current season of the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss, I generally feel that today's audience is quite intelligent enough to distinguish between those who scream when needed to defend their honour from just the attention-seeking bellowers among the contestants. No wonder, Bigg Boss winners are the more sensible, balanced contestants like Gauhar Khan and Juhi Parmar, etc."