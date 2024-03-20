Holi 2024: When & Where To Watch Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Holi Special Episode
As Holi 2023 approaches, &TV is set to entertain its viewers with special episodes from Atal, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Promising a blend of emotion, humor, and drama, these shows will immerse viewers in the festive spirit.
As
Holi
approaches,
&TV
gears
up
to
drench
its
viewers
in
the
vibrant
hues
of
joy
and
drama
with
special
episodes
from
its
popular
shows
Atal,
Happu
Ki
Ultan
Paltan,
and
Bhabiji
Ghar
Par
Hain.
This
week,
the
characters
from
these
beloved
series
will
embrace
the
festival's
spirit,
promising
an
entertaining
celebration
onscreen.
Emotional
Twists
in
Atal
In
Atal,
the
storyline
takes
a
heartfelt
turn
as
Vimala,
played
by
Prachittee
Ahhirao,
feels
neglected
by
her
in-laws.
Her
husband,
Krishan
Bihari
(Ashutosh
Kulkarni),
and
Atal
(Vyom
Thakkar)
decide
to
tackle
the
situation,
hoping
the
in-laws
will
show
concern
for
Vimala
on
their
own.
The
plot
thickens
with
the
revelation
of
Alok's
second
marriage
plans,
causing
distress
within
the
family.
The
situation
escalates
during
the
Holika
Dahan
preparations,
culminating
in
a
dramatic
twist
when
Alok
unexpectedly
returns.
Adventure
in
Happu
Ki
Ultan
Paltan
Happu
Ki
Ultan
Paltan
introduces
a
dose
of
action
as
Malaika
(Sonal
Panwar)
stands
up
against
a
man
misbehaving
during
Holi.
The
situation
gets
complicated
when
Katori
Amma
(Himani
Shivpuri)
and
Rajesh
(Geetanjali
Mishra)
become
victims
of
a
prank,
leaving
them
without
water
to
wash
off
the
Holi
colors.
The
mystery
deepens
as
Happu
and
Beni
(Vishwanath
Chatterjee)
discover
their
stock
of
alcohol
for
Holi
mysteriously
emptied,
leading
to
an
unexpected
revelation.
Bhabiji
Ghar
Par
Hain's
Unique
Celebration
Bhabiji
Ghar
Par
Hain
takes
a
comedic
turn
with
Angoori
(Shubhangi
Atre)
and
Anita
(Vidisha
Srivastava)
deciding
on
a
different
approach
to
celebrate
Holi.
While
Angoori
explores
a
"dirty" way
to
play
Holi,
under
Tika
(Vaibhav
Mathur)
and
Tilu's
(Salim
Zaidi)
guidance,
Anita
campaigns
for
a
color
and
water-free
Holi.
The
episodes
promise
laughter
and
surprises
as
the
characters
navigate
their
way
through
these
unconventional
celebrations.
These
special
Holi
episodes
aim
to
bring
a
blend
of
emotions,
humor,
and
drama
to
the
viewers,
making
the
festival
even
more
memorable.
Tune
in
to
&TV
to
catch
these
festive
specials
of
Atal
at
8:00
pm,
Happu
Ki
Ultan
Paltan
at
10:00
pm,
and
Bhabiji
Ghar
Par
Hain
at
10:30
pm,
airing
Monday
to
Friday,
and
immerse
yourself
in
the
celebratory
spirit
of
Holi.