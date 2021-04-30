EXCLUSIVE! Molkki Star Priyal Mahajan Shares Her Experience Of Shooting In Goa Amid Lockdown

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra, TV celebs have been busy shooting for their respective shows in other states. The cast and crew of shows have been working to provide full entertainment to the audience without any gap. Like others, Priyal Mahajan, who plays the lead role in Colors show Molkki is currently busy shooting in Goa. For the unversed, her show Molkki also stars Amar Upadhyay, Toral Rasputra, Supriya Shukla, Shraddha Jaiswal and others in pivotal roles.

Talking about Goa, the state government has recently imposed a lockdown there and now, makers will have to shoot indoors. Recently, Filmibeat contacted Priyal Mahajan and asked about her experience of shooting in Goa amid lockdown.

Priyal said, "The virus has wreaked havoc and has made shooting arduous. Now although shooting in Mumbai has been restricted, we're able to shoot in Goa without any difficulties. And now even though the lockdown has been implemented, and we're not shooting in public places, we're able to still shoot with all the precautionary safety measures, but indoors. We are in this bio bubble, and we're ensuring complete safety."

Also Read : Priyal Mahajan Of Colors Show Molkki On Her COVID-19 Recovery (Exclusive)

Looks like the actors are facing quite a tough time working amid the pandemic as they can't roam out and will have to follow all the protocols on the sets. Earlier, when we asked Mayuri Deshmukh about her experience of shooting in Hyderabad for Imlie, she had said that the team is taking care of them very well.

Also Read : Diwali EXCLUSIVE: Priyal Mahajan To Akash Choudhary; TV Celebs Share Their Favourite Delicacies

Coming back to Priyal Mahajan, the actress is winning the hearts of the audience with her performance in Molkki. For the unversed, she also played a key role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Interestingly, Priyal made her web debut with Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.