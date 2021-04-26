Exclusive! Vibha Bhagat On Her Role In Sasural Simar Ka 2: My Character Chitra Is Mature & Strong Headed

The much-awaited second season of Sasural Simar Ka is all set to go on-air from today (April 26, 2021). Sasural Simar Ka 2 will be aired on Colors at 6:30 pm from Monday to Friday. Well, ever since the promo of SSK 2 released, fans can't keep calm to see it on TV. Amidst the excitement, Filmibeat recently contacted Vibha Bhagat, who is playing a grey-shade character Chitra Oswal, (Gitanjali Devi's second daughter-in-law). For the unversed, the shooting is currently going on in Agra, due to the lockdown in Maharashtra.

When asked about her character in Sasural Simar Ka 2, Vibha Bhagat said, "I am playing a grey-shade character, which will be positive as well as negative. I am playing one of the strongest characters in the entire series. Chitra knows how to protect her house. Chitra wants to do everything for her son. My character is intelligent, smart, mature, strong-headed and she knows how the work needs to be done. She is quite classy, rich, socialite and knows what happens in everyone's lives. Chitra is just wow."

Working in Sasural Simar Ka 2 is indeed a blessing for anyone, as the show has its own legacy. While expressing her feeling working in the show, Vibha said, "I am feeling excited and nervous as well, because we have a big responsibility to make another milestone. All are working hard to make it bigger and better because the plot is the same but the storyline is different. We are hoping that audience will love the second season as well. We will entertain you for sure, so please sit at home and enjoy our show."

Also Read : Sasural Simar Ka 2: Radhika Muthukumar Says She Was Nervous When She Auditioned For Choti Simar

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the makers are taking all the necessary precautions while shooting. Vibha Bhagat praised the arrangements done by the team and said, "Everyone's task right now is to get work done on time. But kudos to the production for taking care of everyone and following all protocols in a better way. Our stay, food and hygiene are being taken care by the makers with proper arrangements."

Also Read : Here's What Jayati Bhatia Asked Dipika Kakar About Shoaib Ibrahim On The Sets Of Sasural Simar Ka 2

Talking about Sasural Simar Ka 2, the show also stars Dipika Ibrahim, Jayati Bhatia, Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma and others in key roles.