Govinda Says Nephew Krushna Abhishek Is ‘Spoiling’ His Image: ‘I Really Don't Know Who Is Making Him Do It’

Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek haven’t really been on good terms for a while now. The duo’s relationship went kaput recently and they have engaged in a feud for quite some time. The two of them even refused to share the stage with each other on The Kapil Sharma Show.

And now, Govinda has said in an interview that someone is instigating his nephew Krushna in speaking against him in public. The Coolie No 1 actor even called his comedian nephew 'a good boy' and said that he is not sure why his nephew makes fun of him on the comedy TV show. He also wondered if he was being 'punished for supporting' Krushna’s career, with the scrutiny on nepotism in the industry.

Govinda told TOI, "I really don't know who is making him do it, otherwise, he is a good boy. Not only does he make fun but by doing it, he is spoiling my image. Whoever is behind it, we are seeing him do it. See, I have been a victim of nepotism and it was around the time I stopped getting work. I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too; he would come on stage and people from the industry would walk away. Don’t know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free but caught me instead."

Govinda had even released a statement addressing the 'defamatory comments’ made by Krushna last year. For the unversed, Krushna had suggested in an interview that his mama did not visit his twins who were not well. But Govinda said in his statement that he visited the hospital when the twins were unwell.

