Indian Idol Participant Suraj Bahadur Arrested In Delhi For Robbery And Snatching

Taekwondo champion and Indian Idol participant Suraj Bahadur has reportedly been arrested by Delhi police for his alleged involvement in more than 100 cases of snatching and armed robbery. According to an Indian Express report, police informed the media that the 28-year-old Suraj was allegedly caught with over 2.5 kg of gold, 55 stolen phones, five stolen vehicles and a country-made pistol.

The report further states that patrolling team in Moti Nagar spotted Suraj Bahadur on a scooter last week and found his activities 'suspicious'. The cops stopped him and found that the scooter had recently been stolen. During an investigation, cops found a pistol and arrested him.

Urvija Goel, DCP (West) informed the media that Suraj confessed that he has been involved in 100 cases of snatching in different parts of Delhi. The Indian Idol participant had allegedly threatened a jeweller at gunpoint and robbed 2.5 kg of gold from him in the Sabzi Mandi area. Let us tell you, police also found that he was earlier arrested in similar cases in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayli Kamble Shares Picture With Her Boyfriend; Dedicates THIS Emraan Hashmi Song To Him

The officer further stated, "He and his gang members have been caught several times but after getting bail, he again joins a local gang and starts committing crimes. He had also procured a pistol and was using it to threaten people to steal expensive items. He told us he left sports and singing as he couldn't earn much and decided to commit crimes. He loves branded clothes and expensive cars. He wanted to buy these things for himself and joined local gangs."

Exclusive Pic: Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Takes Arunita Kanjilal For A Drive!

For the unversed, Suraj Bahadur is a graduate of Delhi University and holds a diploma in computer engineering. He has won two gold medals in taekwondo in 2012-13. In 2008, he had participated in Indian Idol and was amongst the top 50 contestants.