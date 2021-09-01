Exclusive Pic: Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Takes Arunita Kanjilal For A Drive!

The highly successful 12th season of Indian Idol concluded its journey on August 15. The singing reality show was won by Pawandeep Rajan while Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared as the runners-up of the Sony TV show.

Talking about Pawandeep and Arunita's journey, the duo had been linked by the makers of the show on several occasions. However, many viewers were of the opinion that they are in a relationship. But both the Indian Idol 12 contestants have refuted the rumours and said that they are just good friends.

Now, Filmibeat has exclusively accessed a picture of Pawandeep taking Arunita for a drive. They were recording a song and were seen in the same car after completing their work obligations. It is also being reported that the two are living in the same building in Mumbai.

Prior to the Indian Idol 12 finale, Pawandeep had opened up about his equation with Arunita. In an interview with Indian Express, the singer had said that Arunita is only a close friend. “Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old,” he had shared.