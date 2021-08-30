Krishna Janmashtami Spl: Exclusive! Devoleena Reveals How She Will Celebrate; Kunal & Ravi Share Fond Memories

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

I enjoy decorating my place of worship. I make sure to buy various decorative stuffs and clothes to decorate Lord Krishna. It is believed that the complete makeup of Lord Krishna on this day makes him very happy and he grants wishes to his devotees. Most importantly, I enjoy to decorate him a Palna, since lord Krishna's Ladoo Gopal Swaroop is worshipped on this day. New clothes, mukut with mor pankh, shankh, bansuri, kundal-mani, mala, payal etc. Lord Krishna also really liked tulsi, makhan-mishri and pangeere, so we offer him with our prayers.

Shubhangi Atre

Krishna Janmashtami is that time of the year when calories count goes for a toss and buttermilk, makhan and sweets fill our plates. As on this day, Lord Krishna was born, to mark the occasion, I celebrate the day by offering traditional sweets and deserts to little Bal Gopal. I enjoy making delicacies and offer to Krishna. Given his love for sweets, buttermilk and makkhan, we also perform a Maha-arti at night 12pm. I follow the ritual every year.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Reveals How This Season Is Different From Previous One; Talks About Disha

Kunal Jaisingh

Lord Krishna is said to have been a jovial and fun child, who enjoyed taking white butter or makhan from the neighbourhood, was known for his mischief and filled the community with love and laughter. And Dahi Handi celebration focuses on exactly that. The name literally translates to a pot filled with curd. And this plays a key role in the Dahi Handi celebration. And boys form human pyramids to try and break this pot. I have so many childhood memories around it. But since last year amid COVID we are missing the celebration. Amid such situation, like others, me and my family also offer our prayers at home only.

Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Finale Pushes Anupamaa To 2nd Spot; Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Witnesses Jump

Ravi Bhatia

I have many fond memories of celebrating Janmashtami during childhood- practicing drama for Janmashtmi celebration after school hours; at home, watching my mom preparing makhan and gud ke laddoo, I remember setting up a jhanki with my brother, and listening to our dad recite stories from their childhood and of Lord Krishna. When I was three years old, my mom dressed me up as Baal Gopal by draping her dupatta over me, with jewels she had, and handing me a dahi handi for the first time. Ever since, I'm enjoying undying love for mishti dahi.