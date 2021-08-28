Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Finale Pushes Anupamaa To 2nd Spot; Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Witnesses Jump

Indian Idol 12, Anupamaa & GHKKPM

Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 finale has grabbed first place and pushed Anupamaa to the second place. Both the shows have grabbed 3.7 ratings. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has retained its third place with 3.3 TRP ratings.

Imlie & KKK 11

Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Star Plus' Imlie have grabbed the fourth and fifth spots with 2.5 TRP ratings (each).

Top 6-10 Shows: Yeh Hai Chahatein To Kundali Bhagya

At sixth place is Yeh Hai Chahatein (2.4) followed by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.3), Kundali Bhagya (2.2), Super Dancer 4 (2.1) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.1) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.8 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Ishk Par Zor Nahi have managed to get 0.3, 0.3 and 0.4 ratings.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Udaariyaan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to 0.4, 1.3, 1.8, 1.5, 1.5 and 1.2 get ratings.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.7, 1.9 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three shows. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.