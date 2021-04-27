Kunal Saluja Gets Married To Fiancée Sanjana Arora; See Wedding Pictures

Actor Kunal Saluja, who is currently seen in the Sony TV show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, got married to his fiancée Sanjana Arora in her hometown Dewas, Madhya Pradesh on April 25, 2021. Notably, due to COVID-19 rules, the wedding venue was changed from Kunal's native place Indore to Dewas. The couple tied the knot as per Punjabi rituals, and pictures of Kunal and Sanjana's wedding are now going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Kunal Saluja looks dapper in a white indo-western outfit paired with a pink turban. On the other hand, Sanjana Arora looks elegant in a designer light pink lehenga. Notably, Kunal and Sanjana tied the knot in the presence of just 25 people. The couple is looking adorable in their pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi too.

{video1}

Also Read : Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii: Kunal Saluja Opens Up About His Role & Bond With Co-Star Anjali Tatrari

In an interview with Times of India, Kunal Saluja revealed that Sanjana's entry into the pre-wedding ceremonies was grand. He said, "She entered the area beating the dhol and lifted me and carried me to the stage (laughs!). The family dinner tripled up for sagan, sangeet and reception. We had our pheras the following morning. Once things become better, I will plan a grand reception for all my relatives and friends."

Also Read : Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii: Male Lead Kunal Saluja Quits; Show To Undergo Massive Change!

The actor also assured that he will throw a grand reception party for his family members and friends from the industry after the situation gets under control. Talking about the couple, Kunal Saluja has featured in several ads and shows. Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii marks his first show as the leading man. On the other hand, Sanjana Arora is a nutritionist.

Filmibeat wishes Kunal and Sanjana a happy married life!