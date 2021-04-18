Madhanya Music Video: Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar’s Chemistry Is A Visual Delight, Watch Here!

The highly anticipated music video, 'Madhanya’ featuring Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar is out now. The wedding song features the real-life couple getting married to each other. The track basically revolves around a bride who is beginning the next phase of her life whilst bidding emotional goodbye to her family.

In the music video, Rahul Vaidya is seen dressed in a cream-coloured sherwani while Disha looks pretty in a pink lehenga with heavy bridal jewellery. We see them tie the knot and The couple has eyes only for each other and display crackling chemistry in the soulful track. Check out the music 'Madhanya’ video below:

'Madhanya' has been crooned by Rahul and singer Asees Kaur. The music of the song has been composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George while the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. The music video is directed by Rajan Bir and produced by Anshul Garg.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Disha spoke about their wedding plans recently in an interview with India Today. Rahul had said, "To be honest, there are no plans for the wedding so far because the lockdown can happen again. Whenever we are thinking about the wedding, something or the other happens. So far, the wedding date has not been fixed."

Speaking about getting married in 'Madhanya’ song, the singer added, "People got angry seeing us as bride and groom, as they thought we didn't invite them to our wedding. But gradually people have understood that we are not married in real life. In the music video, we have become bride and groom."

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar met through mutual friends and in love with each other. The singer even proposed to the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress on national television when he was in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The duo have previously worked together in a song 'Yaad Teri’ in 2019.

