Nia Sharma Takes A Dig At Celebs Sharing Proning Techniques On Social Media

Actor Nia Sharma is one of those celebs who does not mince her words on social media and speaks her mind. The actor recently took a dig at celebs who are sharing proning techniques in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave. For the unversed, proning is a method that can be used to prevent oxygen deprivation by lying upside down.

The Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai actor took to her social media handle to take a jibe at these celebs calling them 'woke.' She furthermore asked them to share the doctor's videos of doing proning in the right manner if they really want to spread awareness. She added that these celebs did not even know about the technique before the doctor introduced it. She concluded the tweet by stating that people also have Google to learn about the same. Take a look at her tweet.

To those ‘Woke celebs’ now teaching

Proning technique on social media

Kindly amplify the doctors’ videos if at all you want to spread awareness.

You clearly didn’t know anything about it before doctors introduced it.

‘Google’ bhi hai hamare paas.#Proning — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) May 5, 2021

Not only this but Nia had also called out those celebs who are telling people to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination. She mentioned in her tweet that these celebs should also give the name of the vaccination centres so that there is no queuing of people in large numbers to receive the vaccine. Take a look at her tweet.

Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated...Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid.

P.S we need to get vaccinated. — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 29, 2021

The Naagin 4 actor has been actively sharing the need for COVID-19 resources on her social media handle. Recently Nia had also spilt the beans on her relationship status. This was after her dating rumours with actor Rrahul Sudhir started doing the rounds.

Speaking to radio show host Siddharth Kannan about the same, Nia Sharma had said, "I have not been fortunate enough on having relationships that last long, and that's why I don't want to put anything out there before I'm extremely sure about it. I have seen lovey-dovey couples breaking up after being so out there in the media and social media. Having said that, I wouldn't want to demean the couples who share such pictures. It's just that I do not prefer the same, and my man also doesn't like that. Personally, I don't want to make my relationship a 'media relationship'. First, I would want to see how the relationship turns out, and after being sure, I can probably announce about the same."