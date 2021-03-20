Nia Sharma Talks About Her Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With IMM 2 Actor Rrahul Sudhir

Nia Sharma has been in the news for both personal and professional reasons. The actress recently hit the headlines for her web series Jamai Raja 2.0, especially because of the bold scenes she had with her co-star Ravi Dubey. Also, she has been in the news for her relationship with Twisted co-star Rrahul Sudhir, who is now seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

When asked about the same, she neither confirmed nor denied the news. Also, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nia opened up about her relationship status.

The actress said that she has not been fortunate enough on having relationships that last long and so she doesn't want to post anything in public. She also added that she has seen couples, who after making their relationship public, break-up.

Nia added, "I have not been fortunate enough on having relationships that last long, and that's why I don't want to put anything out there before I'm extremely sure about it. I have seen lovey-dovey couples breaking up after being so out there in the media and social media. Having said that, I wouldn't want to demean the couples who share such pictures. It's just that I do not prefer the same, and my man also doesn't like that. Personally, I don't want to make my relationship a 'media relationship'. First, I would want to see how the relationship turns out, and after being sure, I can probably announce about the same."

On the other hand, in a previous interview with HT, when asked about the rumours of her dating Rrahul, she had said, "Honestly, my life is completely out there. There is nothing that I do not post on Instagram. But if there is something that is not there, maybe I don't want to talk about it or genuinely don't see a point in bringing it out in front of the world. Not that I will say I don't know Rrahul; of course, he is my friend. But I choose not to comment on this. If I wanted to, it would be right there on Instagram."

