Parth Samthaan Parties With Hina Khan, Rocky, Arjun Bijlani, Pooja Banerjee & Others On His Birthday (PICS)

Hina Khan’s Adorable Wish For Parth Samthaan

Hina Khan shared several videos from the party on her Instagram stories and wished her co-star on his birthday. Sharing one of the videos, she wrote, "Happy birthday my buddy. Wish you year full of mommy's love, good health and a lots n lots of success. @the_parthsamthaan." She was seen grooving with Arjun Bijlani and was all praise for his wife Neha Swami.

Shubhaavi Choksey Writes…

Shubhaavi Choksey shared a picture snapped with the birthday boy and her other Kasautii co-stars- Pooja, Sahil and Uday, and captioned it as, "Happpppppyyyyy birthdaaayyyyyy @the_parthsamthaan Love you and God bless you always #hero @udaytikekar @poojabanerjeee @sahilanandofficial #birthday #friends #family #2021goals."

Pooja Banerjee

Pooja Banerjee also shared a few pictures and videos from the party. In one of the videos, Parth was seen making a wish and all set to cut the yummy birthday cake. In another video, Parth was seen blowing the candles, while Shubhavi and Pooja were seen cheering by wish him 'Happy Birthday' and asking him to make a wish.

Sahil Anand

Sahil Anand shared a few pictures and wrote, "Sneak peek of my brother @the_parthsamthaan birthday 🥳 God bless you with all the happiness ❤️"

Parth’s Fans From Bangladesh Celebrate His Birthday With Kids

Meanwhile, Parth had asked his fans not to send birthday gifts or cakes and instead give it to the poor and needy people. His fans from bangladesh did something adorable on his birthday- they celebrated his birthday with the kids there. Parth shared the video and captioned it as, "Thankyou Parthians from bangaladesh. So touching and heartwarming." (sic)