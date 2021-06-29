Rakhi Sawant Slams KRK Over His Feud With Mika Singh, Says She Is Upset With Him

The feud between singer Mika Singh and actor-film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK after the latter had given negative reviews for Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been grabbing several eyeballs over the last few days. The two have also created diss tracks taking a jibe at each other. Now, Rakhi Sawant has also lashed out at KRK amidst the ongoing controversy.

Talking to BollywoodLife about the same, Rakhi revealed that she is close to both Mika Singh and KRK as she considers them as her friend and brother respectively. However, she added that she is upset with the film critic after he has spoken against Salman Khan. The 'Pardesiya' star added that she will not leave anyone who speaks against the Tiger Zinda Hai actor.

Apart from this, Rakhi Sawant also supported Mika Singh's diss track 'KRK Kutta' against the Deshdrohi actor. She revealed that the song is perfect for KRK. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist further questioned Kamaal R Khan for using Salman Khan for his own publicity. The actress further said that no one has given the Ek Villain actor the right to pass judgements on Salman's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Meanwhile, it is not a hidden fact that Rakhi Sawant had also accused Mika Singh of forcibly kissing her at her 2006 birthday party. This controversy had created a huge uproar and Rakhi also addressed the same. She went on to say that her fight with the 'Aankh Marey' singer is a thing of the past.

Rakhi Sawant added that she is a new person now. The Manmohini actress revealed that she believes in forgiving everyone. Lastly, the actress said that she is good friends with Mika Singh now.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant had also revealed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that she is improving herself every day and that Bigg Boss 14 and Salman Khan have a huge contribution to it. She added that she would like to be accepted for who she is and doesn't believe in jumping on the 'high society' bandwagon. She went on to say that both God and Salman Khan have 'adopted' her as she remains true to herself. Rakhi was recently seen in the music video 'Dream Main Entry' that was crooned by Jyotica Tangri.