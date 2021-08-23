Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Her Main Hoon Na Audition, Recalls Surprising Director Farah Khan

Rakhi Sawant is touted to be one of the entertaining and popular stars in the industry. Be it her stint in Bigg Boss 14 or her amusing interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi never fails to leave her fans in splits. However, her journey to fame was not easy and the actress had got her big break in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na that was helmed by Farah Khan. In a recent appearance in a show, the actress opened up about landing the film after witnessing a period of struggle and how she surprised Farah during her audition.

Rakhi Sawant graced the Zee Comedy Show wherein she opened up about her audition for Main Hoon Na. According to a news report in Spotboye, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist was quoted to be saying, "I used to give my best and to look slim and fit, I used to have only one bowl of dal every day. However, things weren't looking so great. But one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan Madam's office, and they called me for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies' Office and things changed from there. As soon as I kept the phone, I lost consciousness. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that's when I got into my senses and started preparing for my audition."

Not only this, but Rakhi Sawant also recalled wrapping herself with curtains while attending her audition. The 'Pardesiya' star revealed the reason behind the same and said how it surprised Farah Khan. Rakhi said, "I was told that I would have to look glamorous as the character was such. But in the Chawl that I was staying at, you couldn't step out in such clothes. So, I asked my mother what should I do? She gave me a set of curtains, which I wrapped around my glamorous clothes and went for the audition."

Rakhi Sawant had essayed the role of Micro Mini in the film. Her comic timing and the glamorous avatar were much loved by the fans. On the work front, Rakhi Sawant recently made an appearance in the show Bigg Boss OTT and was seen in the music video 'Lockdown Out Now.'