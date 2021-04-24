Rakhi Sawant Swears On Her Mother & Says 'I Have A Husband & I Did Get Married'

Rakhi Sawant, who won hearts with her funny antics in Bigg Boss 14, has been in the news for both personal and professional reasons. The actress has been getting a lot of offers post Bigg Boss. On personal front, she is busy taking care of her mother, who is battling cancer. Also, her marriage with Ritesh is hitting the headlines as every now and then, people question her about her husband.

Till now, the actress hasn't revealed her husband's face to public, which is why many are feeling that she is faking her marriage. But now, the actress has declared by swearing on her mother Jaya Sawant that she did get married to Ritesh.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi said, "Meri mom se badhkar mere liye koi nahi hai. Main jhooth kabhi nahi bolti (No one is more important to me than my mother. I never lie). I swear on my mom ki mere husband hai, maine shaadi ki hai (that I have a husband and I did get married) but he is not in India, he is out of station."

However, she seemed confused in what stage of marriage they are at the moment. Since there is a lockdown now, she said that she doesn't know whether she will stay with her husband or not or if they will get divorced. She added that Ritesh is still in Canada and they are not getting visa.

She said, "Abhi mujhe pata nahi main kaunse stage par hoon. Mujhe kuch pata nahi abhi tak kyunki woh Canada mein hai aur abhi visa yahaan pe shuru hua nahi hai."

Rakhi further revealed that she has been getting a lot of offers to appear on reality shows with Ritesh, but she doesn't know if she should take them up. She added that after her mother recovers, they will sit together and decide the course of action.