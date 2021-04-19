Rakhi Sawant Expresses Her Gratitude To Salman Khan As Her Mother Gets Operated

Rakhi Sawant took to her social media handle to offer her gratitude to superstar Salman Khan as her mother got her surgery done today. For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 14 host had earlier helped Rakhi financially after she revealed that her mother has been battling cancer. Rakhi took to her social media handle to inform her fans that her mother will get a tumour removed from her body today which was the prime reason for cancer. Apart from that she along with her mother thanked Salman for his help during this difficult time.

Talking about the video, Rakhi thanks the Tiger Zinda Hai actor for giving the best doctor for her mother's surgery. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist also got emotional as she revealed that she prays every family gets sons like Salman and his brother Sohail Khan. The 'Pardesiya' star offered her love for Salman and Sohail's parents too for bringing up sons who have helped her and her mother during this critical time. She also asked her mother to convey some message to the Dabangg actor.

On this, Rakhi's mother said that she is extremely thankful to Salman Khan. She added that she often used to pray to the Almighty whether she will get proper treatment for her cancer or will die in a pitiful state. She called Salman an angel in her life and revealed that it is only because of him and his family that her operation is being done. Take a look at the video.

Apart from that, Rakhi also shared another video wherein her mother can be seen being taken away for the surgery. She asks her mother to remain happy and stress-free. She tells her mother to come out hale and hearty from the operation and that everyone will be waiting for her. Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya showered some love on the post. Take a look at the same.

Rakhi Sawant also informed her fans sometime back that her mother's operation was successful. She shared a video of the doctor revealing how the cancerous tumour was the cause of her mother's pain. The actor thanked Salman Khan along with the doctors in the caption of the post.

