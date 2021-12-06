Sargun Mehta is Happy Producing Udaariyaan & Doing Punjabi Films; She Has No Plans To Return To Acting On TV

Sargun Mehta got popular with her show Phulwa and was seen in Balika Vadhu. She even did Nach Baliye with actor-husband Ravi Dubey. However, now she doesn't plan to return to acting on television as she is happy producing TV show Udaariyaan and doing Punjabi films.

Although Sargun started her career as a television actress, while she was doing Balika Vadhu, she realsied that she was not getting meaty roles. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "In television, makers have to continue making the same kind of content because audiences want to watch that. As an actor, I was not happy and since the scope to play varied characters was not there, I moved to Punjabi films. When I acted in Punjabi films, I found myself happier there because I was able to do different things."

When asked if she plan to return to acting on TV with a role of her choice, she said, "No, I am happy being a producer of a TV show. I am so busy doing different things that I don't have the kind of time needed for a full-fledged TV show. Also, content on television hasn't changed. When I sat down to write Udaariyaan I realised that I wanted to put down things that were not happening on television."

She feels that television is meant for a certain kind of audience. She said that in her show, she doesn't follow many cliched things. She added that she has seen in many shows how a bahu goes on with a secret about her husband in her head for months and the track gets dragged. She avoid such over-dramatic things in her show.

Ravi Dubey has also switched to hosting and opted for web shows. His latest web series Matsya Kaand has been doing well. About the same, Sargun said that Ravi wanted to experiment and try newer things, which is why he is doing web show. She concluded by saying that they both are trying newer things and are enjoying these new pursuits.

It is also being said that after success of Udaariyaan, Sargun and Ravi are all set to produce another show for Colors TV!