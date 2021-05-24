Shilpa Shetty Kundra Makes Grand Comeback On Super Dancer-Chapter 4, Suniel Shetty Graces The Show As Guest

This weekend, its celebrations galore on Super Dancer - Chapter 4 as Shilpa Shetty Kundra returns to the show. In honour of her comeback, the contestants put up a fine act expressing how much they missed her. Furthermore, with Suniel Shetty as the guest this weekend, the energy and enthusiasm on the floor were quite high. Both Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Suniel Shetty have known to be friends and are known for their camaraderie.

While the contestants and their super gurus performed on iconic songs of Suniel Shetty and wowed everyone with their moves and grooves, Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty Kundra obliged everyone present with their Dhadkan nostalgia and set the stage on fire with their performance. All in all, from the exceptional performances to the banter to anecdotes and nostalgia, the upcoming episode of Super Dancer - Chapter 4 has all this and much more in store for the viewers.

Tune in to Super Dancer - Chapter 4 this weekend, Sat-Sun at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.