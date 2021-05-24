Shilpa Shetty Kundra Makes Grand Comeback On Super Dancer-Chapter 4, Suniel Shetty Graces The Show As Guest

This
weekend,
its
celebrations
galore
on
Super
Dancer
-
Chapter
4
as
Shilpa
Shetty
Kundra
returns
to
the
show.
In
honour
of
her
comeback,
the
contestants
put
up
a
fine
act
expressing
how
much
they
missed
her.
Furthermore,
with
Suniel
Shetty
as
the
guest
this
weekend,
the
energy
and
enthusiasm
on
the
floor
were
quite
high.
Both
Shilpa
Shetty
Kundra
and
Suniel
Shetty
have
known
to
be
friends
and
are
known
for
their
camaraderie.
While
the
contestants
and
their
super
gurus
performed
on
iconic
songs
of
Suniel
Shetty
and
wowed
everyone
with
their
moves
and
grooves,
Suniel
Shetty
and
Shilpa
Shetty
Kundra
obliged
everyone
present
with
their
Dhadkan
nostalgia
and
set
the
stage
on
fire
with
their
performance.
All
in
all,
from
the
exceptional
performances
to
the
banter
to
anecdotes
and
nostalgia,
the
upcoming
episode
of
Super
Dancer
-
Chapter
4
has
all
this
and
much
more
in
store
for
the
viewers.