Splitsvilla 12's Aradhana Calls Bigg Boss 15's Miesha 'Shrewd Player'; Reacts To Her Love Angle With Ieshaan

Aradhana Sharma, who was seen in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Aladdin and Splitsvilla 12, recently spoke about her co-contestant Miesha Iyer. She called Miesha, a shrewd player and also reacted to her love angle with Ieshaan Sehgaal.

The Splitsvilla 12 was quoted by TOI as saying, "I think Miesha is a very shrewd player. She has done Splitsvilla, which is kind of like Bigg Boss so she has an upper hand. She is playing well in terms of the game but I feel the love angle is looking fake to almost everyone in the country."



Aradhana also revealed that they were initially good friends in the reality show, but turned foes later when Miesha started backstabbing her. Although Miesha did this to win the show, Aradhana said that friendship is a relationship which is dearer to her than the game and she wouldn't have gone that far as backstabbing friends to win the show.

She wished to enter the show and considers Karan Kundrra as biggest competition. She said, "I wish to enter the house. I think I will be more of a competitor to everyone and my biggest competition would be Karan Kundrra."

Meisha and Ieshaan's love story bloomed inside the house within a week of meeting each other. From Salman Khan to Farah Khan, many of them warned them that faking love story might get them into trouble. Recently, Rajiv Adatia entered the show, who also revealed to Ieshaan that he is looking stupid outside