Tanuja Gets Teary-Eyed After Watching Kajol's Emotional Message, Actress Says Greatest Gift Was Her Upbringing

Veteran actor Tanuja recently appeared as a guest on Super Dancer Chapter 4. A recent promo video of the episode shows Tanuja getting teary-eyed after watching a video message from daughter Kajol.

Kajol in the video can be seen saying, "Sabse badi gift meri maa ne jo mujhi di hai (The biggest gift that my mother has ever given to me) is upbringing." After hearing this Tanuja shed a few tears and then can be seen wiping them with a handkerchief. She said that sometimes, it is difficult to convey one's happiness.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 judges Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur can be seen empathising with the veteran actor. The clip also shows Shilpa and Tanuja dancing together on the stage. Dropping the video, Sony TV wrote, "#SuperDancerChapter4 Iss weekend sajegi emotions and entertainment ki mehfil jab #SuperDancers apne moves se karenge impress Bollywood ki veteran actress #TanujaMukherjee ko."

Earlier this year, Kajol in an interview had said that, "My mom is amazing. I tell her this also. I am grateful for her upbringing of me. I feel like I am a better person and adult today because of the things she taught me when I was a child."

She had added that she had an amazing relationship with her mother, and never needed to rebel either. "Everything that she did in my life, every decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it, whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman," Kajol had added.