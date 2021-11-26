TKSS: A Fan’s Comment On Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan’s POUT Picture Leaves Bob Biswas Actor In Splits

Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh are all set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, Bob Biswas. The promos of an upcoming episode of TKSS are going viral on social media, and the duo can be seen having a gala time on the sets of the show.

In the promo, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma can be seen saying funny comments made by the fans on the celebs' posts. In the 'Post Ka Postmortem' segment, Kapil reads a comment made by a fan on Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's famous pout picture. Kapil Sharma reads, "Same to same...hamari biwi jab ghar pe nahi hoti toh hum bhi aise hi khush hote hain."

Well, after hearing this funny comment, Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh start laughing. Moreover, Kapil Sharma flirts with Chitrangada, which is when Abhishek asks if he should leave. The comedian replies, 'Nahi nahi... Acha nikal jao phir.' On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek imitates Jackie Shroff. Interestingly, Kapil and Abhishek sing 'Right here right now'.

Looks like the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is going to tickle your funny bones. Talking about Bob Biswas, the crime thriller is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It is a spin-off to the 2012's superhit film, Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan. The film also stars Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora, Tina Desai, Samara Tijori, Ditipriya Roy and many others in key roles. Bob Biswas is all set to release on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.