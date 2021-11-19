Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Actor Randeep Rai To Be Paired Opposite Shivangi Joshi In Balika Vadhu 2?

Balika Vadhu 2, which was launched in August 2021, focuses a Gujarati backdrop of child marriage. The show stars Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the lead roles. Of late, there are reports that the show will witness a generation leap. Recently, it was revealed that the makers are looking out for suitable actors to play the roles of Anandi and Jagya and looks like they have found them!

It was said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi has been roped in to play the role of Anandi. The latest report suggests that Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai will play the grown-up Jigar Anjaariya, which is currently portrayed by child artiste Vansh Sayani.

A source associated with the project was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, Randeep will play the grown-up Jigar and is paired opposite the new Anandi (Shivangi Joshi). Randeep is a talented actor and we are glad to have him on board. Just like the inaugural instalment, the show is all set to embark on a new journey following the time leap. The cast will be doing a mock shoot in a couple of days."

However, both the actors and makers are yet to confirm the same.

Apparently, the time leap is scheduled to be introduced by the end of November or beginning of next month.

While Shivangi Joshi just exited Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that took a generation leap and was seen holidaying in Dubai, this will be Randeep's his return to the small screen after Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai wrapped up in 2019.