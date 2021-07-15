Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya Completes Their 4-Year Journey; Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrate In Style

Since its very first episode, Zee TV’s popular fiction show Kundali Bhagya has been an audience favourite. Its intriguing plot and relatable characters like Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) have kept the viewers at the edge of their seats over the past few years. In fact, #PreeRan, as they are fondly called, has managed to capture everyone's hearts with their adorable chemistry and heart-warming love story. Even the other characters of the show, be it Srishti, Sameer or even Prithvi have managed to keep viewers thoroughly entertained with their performance.

Having received an immense amount of love and admiration from the audience, the show continues to win hearts and scale new heights. The team completed their 4-year journey with the show, the excitement of which was clearly visible on the actor’s faces. Gearing up for yet another milestone, Kundali Bhagya will also be completing 1000 episodes on 15th July.

While the entire cast and crew members have been having quite a gala time commemorating their win, the cast has also been busy taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Be it the first moment they met or the first scene they shot, Manit, Sanjay, Anjum, Abhishek and even Shraddha Arya surely had a lot of memories to look back upon. In fact, the latter was actually one of the happiest and also got a tad bit emotional about the show’s latest feat.

Talking about Kundali Bhagya completing 4 years, Shraddha Arya mentioned, “Honestly, it is an overwhelming feeling to complete 4 years and also arrive at a milestone of 1000 episodes. Back when we had started shooting for the show, we knew that it was going to be a success but marking 1000 episodes was like a huge dream for us, it was a distant future that we eagerly hoped to achieve and now it really feels surreal to have come this far. So, kudos to the entire team for being extremely helpful and supportive throughout our journey. I am blessed and grateful to be a part of the Kundali team and to have such amazing co-actors who are nothing less than family. The credit for this truly goes to the entire team and Ekta Ma’am who actually conceptualised this entire show, it is her baby, and I am just grateful and delighted to have been her choice for Preeta’s role. I am also thankful to all the viewers for showering us with so much love during our 4-year journey.”

While the entire cast and crew are ecstatic about arriving at this mega milestone, Prithvi and Kritika’s wedding is set to bring a new drama to everyone’s life, including theirs. Will Prithvi and Kritika get their happily ever after moment or will Mahira expose Preeta and Sherlyn’s secrets?

To know more, stay tuned to Kundali Bhagya every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV.