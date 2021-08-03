ZEE TV Starts Covid Vaccination Camp For Viewers In Maharashtra, Delhi NCR And Uttar Pradesh On August 3

As India's leading Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channel), Zee TV has always placed its viewers on the highest pedestal over the past 3 decades. Even as the channel continues to keep its audiences entertained with some great content while they are confined indoors during the lockdown, Zee TV takes one step further to ensure that its kutumb of loyal viewers are safe and sound in the face of the COVID pandemic. By way of an industry-first initiative, Zee TV has organized for citizens across multiple states to get their vaccine shots through the Zee TV Vaccination Camp, starting 3rd August 2021. The drive will install camps at various locations across Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh.

With the camp's primary motto being Corona Ko Harana hai, toh vaccine lagana hai, Zee TV urges all their viewers to get their first or second dose of COVISHIELD at their nearest vaccination centre. To book their respective slots, viewers must fill in their details and register themselves on the website, www.ZEETVvaccinationcamp.in, as well as on the government-authorized COWIN app, making them eligible for a jab at the camp. Abiding by the first come first serve principle, Zee TV gently appeals to all its viewers to check for registration announcements on its social media handles before arriving and carry their Aadhar Card, COWIN number and flash the message received post-registration along with their registration print-out or screenshot. All vaccinations will be provided free of cost to the registered applicants and their families at the camp. Mumbai Registrations to begin from Tuesday, 3rd August 2021.

Talking about this initiative, Zee TV Business Head, Aparna Bhosle said, "While we continue to entertain our kutumb of viewers through a variety of exciting new content offerings on the channel, it is our humble endeavour to secure their well-being and help them stay safe in these testing times. However, the only way to truly minimize the impact of this pandemic is to get ourselves vaccinated appropriately while continuing to abide by the Government recommendations. While the nation still strives to get all its citizens vaccinated, we would like to extend a helping hand to our loyal viewers through the Zee TV Vaccination Camp. We sincerely urge each citizen across the country to get themselves vaccinated and spread the word among their friends and families."

In our fight against COVID-19, we are all together and getting vaccinated is the only way to win this battle!