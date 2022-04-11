Akanksha Juneja Reveals Reason Behind Staying Single Till Now; Says Her Ex Used To Physically Assault Her

Actress Akanksha Juneja, who is currently seen playing the role of main antagonist Kanak Desai in the Star Plus show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, recently revealed that she is still single, and the reason behind it is quite shocking. Well, in a conversation with ETimes TV, Akanksha revealed that she has been in an abusive relationship in the past, which is why the actress preferred to stay single till now.

While speaking about her abusive relationship, Akanksha Juneja said that she loves the fact that she is single at the moment. The actress said, "Having said that, I haven't been single all my life. I was in a serious relationship and that continued for three years. But then things turned sour as my partner became abusive and used to physically assault me."

Akanksha further stated that her ex-boyfriend used to abuse her frequently. Hence, the actress decided to walk out of the toxic relationship. She feels that if there is no respect in a relationship, nothing else matters. She also admitted that she used to feel depressed for days. However, the diva managed to come out of it.

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actress also said that she wouldn't mind getting into a relationship, but her previous experience has made her a bit apprehensive. When asked about the kind of man she wants in her life, the actress said that she expects love and respect from him.

Akanksha Juneja said, "I feel that my man would be someone who I can spend quality time with and share things about my life. I would like him to be my friend first and then a partner. I believe that when the initial excitement fades after a few years, it is the friendship with your partner that counts."

Talking about Akanksha Juneja's career, the actress has worked in TV shows such as Do Saheliyaan, CID, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Adaalat, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Ishqbaaz and many others.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.